Owensboro fire station to host Safe Haven baby box dedication

(WLOX)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Right to Life of Owensboro has invited everyone to a dedication ceremony celebrating the opening of a Safe Haven baby box.

Officials say the dedication will take place at 11 a.m. on August 26.

According to the Right to Life of Owensboro Facebook page, the ceremony will be held at Fire Station One in Owensboro.

Officials say food and drinks will immediately be served after the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

