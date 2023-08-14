OPD: Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Monday.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, they were called to the 2900 block of Arizona Court and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound in his leg.

During their investigation, OPD officials say they found a stolen firearm and eventually arrested the 16-year-old on a number of charges including assault, wanton endangerment and more.

We will update you as this story develops.

