Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

OPD: Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting Monday

OPD: Juvenile arrested in connection to shooting Monday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Monday.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, they were called to the 2900 block of Arizona Court and found a juvenile with a gunshot wound in his leg.

During their investigation, OPD officials say they found a stolen firearm and eventually arrested the 16-year-old on a number of charges including assault, wanton endangerment and more.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES
EPD: Son attacks father with lamp during argument over chores
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

Latest News

The proposed site of 'The Village,' which if built, would hold 144 units of affordable housing.
New affordable housing complex proposed for Evansville’s east side
COVID-19 numbers are rising across the country including in Evansville
COVID-19 numbers are rising across the country including in Evansville
Mayor Winnecke presents final budget to Evansville city council
Mayor Winnecke presents final budget to Evansville city council
North Gibson School Corporation discovers 3rd time capsule
North Gibson School Corporation discovers 3rd time capsule