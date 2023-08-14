North Gibson School Corporation discovers 3rd time capsule

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Schools officials say another time capsule has been found.

They say this time it was found at the old Franklin School.

According to a social media post, the ARC of Southwest Indiana has started demolition on the building and assisted in the removal of the corner stone for their keeping. In that corner stone, another time capsule was found.

Officials say they will be adding this capsule to their celebration on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. in the PCHS Tiger Arena.

