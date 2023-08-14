Birthday Club
New Chipotle to open Tuesday on Green River Rd.

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, another chipotle is opening up in Evansville.

The new restaurant location is on Menards Drive, right off of North Green River Road on the east side of Evansville.

Officials say this Chipotle will have a drive through for customers to pick up their digital orders.

The new location will be open from 10:45 a .m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Officials say they are beginning the hiring process at the new location.

Another location will be opening near Burkhardt Road and on the west side eventually.

