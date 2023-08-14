Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

8/14 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Severe storms are moving through the Tri-State.

We’ll give you a live look at current road conditions from the 14 First Alert Interceptor before you start out on your morning commute.

In Maui- teams say they’ve managed to contain what is now described as the deadliest U.S. wildfire in modern history.

We know there are at least 93 victims.

Evansville police say a 29-year-old man is facing several charges after he attacked his father with a lamp during an argument over chores.

A Georgia grand jury is moving closer to a decision in the 2020 election interference probe against former President Donald Trump. We have the latest details.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

