Mayor Winnecke presents final budget to Evansville city council

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke presented his twelfth and final budget to the Evansville city council.

Winnecke says although the previous budgets were tricky, this year’s budget was very challenging due to inflation and supply chain issues.

His total budget is more than four hundred million dollars and includes new police cars, fire trucks, and a salary increase for the Mayor’s successor.

”The mayors salary is significantly below counterparts around the state,” said Winnecke. “We are the third largest city in the state and I think the mayor salary is 12th, 13th, or 14th largest in Indiana. So we think we needed to increase that.”

Now the city council has an opportunity to review the budget before it is approved by November first.

