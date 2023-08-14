Man accused of sexual trafficking of a child to get bond money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of child sexual trafficking

20-year-old Shyheem Jones was booked into jail late Friday night.

His charges including human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Records show the charges are from early May, and a warrant was issued in late May.

According to his arrest affidavit, Jones was in jail and made several calls to a teenager, ordering her to sleep with a man for $800.

The money was to pay for Jones’ bail to get him out of jail.

The affidavit shows Jones also told his mother about it.

Authorities say Jones continued to tell the victim to hurry up, and at one point said if he had to stay in jail another day, he was going to “smack the sh** out of all you motherf***ers.”

In another call, police say he ordered the victim to perform oral sex on the man. They say the victim told him she doesn’t do that.

Police say Jones responded with “you going to start today.”

Authorities say in another phone call, Jones tells a man the victim can be found by his house inside a car.

Officers say they watched, then found the victim in the car.

They say she turned out to be a runaway.

Jones is being held on an $11,000 bond.

