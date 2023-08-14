Birthday Club
INDOT: Lane restrictions, ramp closure planned for I-69
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions and a ramp closure is planned for I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

According to a release, crews will begin to restrict the southbound driving lanes of I-69 between Millersburg Road and Boonville New Harmony Road near Evansville.

They say those restrictions will begin Monday, August 21.

Officials say restrictions will allow for crews to perform concrete patching to the roadway.

The work is expected to last through September 8, depending on the weather.

INDOT says during the project, ,the northbound off-ramp from I-69 to Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed.

Crews will be reconstructing the ramp, and the project is expected to last through the end of September.

