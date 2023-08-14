Highlights: Final round of Evansville Romain Cadillac Men’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was the final round of Evansville’s Romain Cadillac City Tournament. Ben Hoagland had a 4-stroke lead to start the day, at 13-under par.

So, let’s head out to Evansville Country Club, to see if Hoagland could hang on.



Several guys tried to make a run at him. Defending champ, David Mills, going for birdie here on 2. Curling left to right, and oh, just missed. Mills parred, and gained a stroke, as Hoagland bogeyed.



Nathan Hoss had a great tournament, thanks to shots like this: chip from below the green on hole 5, and oh, it almost curves in. He would par it.



Matt Monroe stayed in the hunt too, with shots like this: going for par on hole 5, and he nails it.



Castle grad Walker Beck had a top 10 finish, thanks to putts like this: he buries the birdie on the par 3, hole 8.



UE grad, Spencer Wagner tries to keep the heat on Hoagland, as he makes the nice par putt on hole 6.



But, on that same par 3, hole 6, Hoagland stuck his drive right there, leaving him in birdie range, and he drains the tough downhill shot!



Back on hole 3, Hoagland has a tough lye just off the green, but he plays it beautifully, getting within a foot, for the easy par.



and the Memorial grad and Michigan star, Ben Hoagland, actually extends his lead today, to win the Romain Cadillac City tournament, by 7 strokes.

“I played really, really well these last two days. Managed my game extremely well and stayed patient,” said Hoagland, the 2023 city champ. “The first weekend it was like try to go out there and make as many birdies as you can, and then you gotta kinda shift your focus to making as few mistakes as you can this weekend. There are a lot of good names and a lot of good players that have gone on to do a lot of cool stuff that have won it from Evansville, and I’m glad to put my name on the list and hopefully it’s a springboard for more things to come.”

--TOP 12 FINISHERS IN EVANSVILLE ROMAIN CADILLAC MEN’S CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT--

1. Ben Hoagland -14

2. Spencer Wagner -7

T3. Nathan Hoss -6

T3. David Mills -6

T5. Caleb Wassmer -3

T5. Matt Monroe -3

T7. Logan Osborne E

T7. Eric Brinker E

T7. Chip Tiemann E

T7. Walker Beck E

11. Cameron Weyer +1

T12. Kyle Aiton +2

T12. Garrett Hoss +2

T12. Daymian Rij +2

