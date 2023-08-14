Highlights: The 2023 Ellis Park Derby Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was maybe the biggest day of the entire Ellis Park summer meet: Derby Day. It was a loaded day, with six big stakes races on the card, including the Groupie Doll Stakes and of course, the Ellis Park Derby.

Let’s get right to it, starting with the $250,000 Ellis Park Derby, going one mile on the dirt, for 3 year-olds.



They will come out of the chute, and there they go, and it’s “Olazabal” getting the jump, followed by “Blue Light”, and those two take them the first half mile.



Meanwhile, the 1, “Tumbarumba” is sitting a perfect stalking trip, along with “Transect”.



As they head for home, the 7, “Transect” is now in front, with “Blue Light”, but “Tumbarumba” is charging hard, four-wide, and he will get up in the final sixteenth, to beat “Transect” by three-quarters of a length. “Loyal Company” closed late for third. Jockey Rafael Bejarano got the win, for trainer Brian Lynch, who’s based at Ellis Park.

“I keep a barn full of horses down here through the summer. I love coming down here. I’m a country guy from Australia. It reminds me of home, so just feel at home here,” said Lynch. “We always felt that if it comes down to a head bob, he (Tumbarumba) always finds a way to put his nose in front. Such a great race, the Ellis Park Derby, so excited about winning it.”



Lynch actually won two stakes races on Sunday, as he trains “Hot Beach”, who won the Ellis Park Debutante Stakes, earlier in the day.

