Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments at The Promenade

The Promenade of Evansville
The Promenade of Evansville(SVN The Martin Group)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Wednesday, City of Evansville officials, community members, and development representatives will break ground on the $45 million garden-style development that will include 220 luxury apartments.

It’s called Promenade Flats at 1501 N. Burkhardt Road, and also includes amenities such as a fitness center, package delivery room, valet trash service, and a dog park.

Last December, $2.5 million of READI funds were awarded for the project.

It’s another piece of the growing Promenade on Evansville’s east side.

