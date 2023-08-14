Groundbreaking set for new luxury apartments at The Promenade
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This Wednesday, City of Evansville officials, community members, and development representatives will break ground on the $45 million garden-style development that will include 220 luxury apartments.
It’s called Promenade Flats at 1501 N. Burkhardt Road, and also includes amenities such as a fitness center, package delivery room, valet trash service, and a dog park.
Last December, $2.5 million of READI funds were awarded for the project.
It’s another piece of the growing Promenade on Evansville’s east side.
