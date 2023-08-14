Ellis Park Derby Day Highlights: The $150,000 Groupie Doll Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was maybe the biggest day of the entire Ellis Park summer meet: Derby Day. It was a loaded day, with six big stakes races on the card, including the Groupie Doll Stakes and of course, the Ellis Park Derby.

Here is the $150,000 Groupie Doll Stakes, and this one was going one mile on the dirt, for fillies and mares, 3 years old and up.

They’re off, and there are some big-time horses in this race. Three-time winner, “Hidden Connection”, who ran in last year’s Kentucky Oaks. Five-time winner, “Interstatedaydream” who has last year’s Grade 2, Black-Eyed Susan, among her wins. And four-time winner, “Falconet”, who in her 11 starts, has hit the board, in nine of those races.

Down the stretch they come, it’s those three, duking it out. The 5, “Interstatedaydream” is closing fast, 7 “Hidden Connection” with the blinkers, is leading, but the 3, “Falconet”, has the last laugh. She passes “Hidden Connection”, in the final strides, to win the Groupie Doll Stakes. Jockey Gerardo Corrales rode “Falconet”, for trainer Todd Pletcher. We spoke with Buff Bradley, who trained the legendary horse, “Groupie Doll”, for whom the race is named.

“It’s really a great honor to have this race named after my horse, my father’s horse, in honor of being able to win this race,” said Bradley. “Groupie Doll’s first stakes win was this race, which was formerly called the Gardenia Stakes, so to win that, win it for my dad, was awesome.”

