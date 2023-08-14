Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ellis Park Derby Day Highlights: The $150,000 Audubon Oaks Stakes

Ellis Derby Day Audubon Oaks
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Sunday was arguably the biggest day of the entire Ellis Park summer meet: Derby Day. It was a loaded day, of six big stakes races on the card, including the Groupie Doll Stakes and of course, the Ellis Park Derby.

Here is one of the earlier stakes races on the slate: the $150,000 Audubon Oaks stakes, going 7 furlongs on the dirt, for 3 year old fillies.

There they go. “Black Forest” and “Santa Fe Gold” both break out to the early lead, and they *both* take them all the way around the far turn.

But, that’s when things change. Here come the closers. The 3, “Positano Sunset”, the 4, “Flamand”, and the 5, “Merlazza”, are all coming on strong.

But, it’s the 3, “Positano Sunset” who surges past everyone, to win, the Audubon Oaks Stakes, at 6-1 odds, by a length over 40-1 longshot, “Flamand”. 28-1 longshot “Santa Fe” held on for third.

Jockey Chris Landeros was aboard the winning, “Positano Sunset”, for trainer Ian Wilkes.

“Everything just worked out nice; I just bought my time. For a second I just had to make a decision if we were going to go the overland route and stay inside. My gut was telling me to stay inside the whole way. I knew they were clipping along pretty quick,” said winning jockey, Chris Landeros. “Just had to buy our time, and I knew if I could get thru we’d be pretty tough. Ian does a great job preparing them, getting their condition up and it just makes my job easy.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES
EPD: Son attacks father with lamp during argument over chores
Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Jacob Lawrence
3 county chase ends in Daviess Co. school yard

Latest News

Wild Things vs Otters, game 3
Frontier League Highlights: Wild Things vs. Otters, Game 3
Ellis Park Derby 2023
Highlights: The 2023 Ellis Park Derby Stakes
Ellis Park Groupie Doll Stakes
Ellis Park Derby Day Highlights: The $150,000 Groupie Doll Stakes
Eville Mens City Golf Tourney final round
Eville Mens City Golf Tourney final round