Dubois Co. extending tornado, storm debris sites availability

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - If you still need to dump debris from storm damage in the Dubois County area, you have just a few more days.

Dubois County Emergency Management officials say due to high demand they are extending the open dates for tornado and storm debris sites.

That extension is for two debris sites: Haysville Park South Field on Haysville Park Street and Corner of 960 E. and State Highway 56.

Those two sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Wednesday, August 23.

Officials say the Dubois County Drop Site at 5080 N. State Road 545 is now closed.

According to EMA, any woody debris in the county right of way should be placed next to the county roadway for pickup. Officials say they appreciate if items are cut into smaller than 8-foot lengths.

County employees remind the public that they do not allow open burning of storm debris.

