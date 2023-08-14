Dry and quiet week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Weekend rainfall amounted to a little over 2″ across the Tri-State with some spots getting a bit more. Dry and quiet weather will stay with us through the work week. Highs will stay in the pleasant range on Tuesday and Wednesday as we peak around 80 degrees. Warmer air flows in for the end of the week with highs in the 90s and lows in the middle 60s. A little less humid this week, so it will be relatively comfortable for August in the Tri-State.

