Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Dry and quiet week ahead

August nearly 2″ ahead of normal rainfall
8/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Weekend rainfall amounted to a little over 2″ across the Tri-State with some spots getting a bit more. Dry and quiet weather will stay with us through the work week. Highs will stay in the pleasant range on Tuesday and Wednesday as we peak around 80 degrees. Warmer air flows in for the end of the week with highs in the 90s and lows in the middle 60s. A little less humid this week, so it will be relatively comfortable for August in the Tri-State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES
EPD: Son attacks father with lamp during argument over chores
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Float for missing woman at Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival
Community members raise awareness for missing woman during parade
Troopers drive a lap around IMS
WATCH: Troopers take a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Latest News

8/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/14 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/14 14 First Alert Sunrise
8/14 14 First Alert Sunrise
On Alert: A.M. Thunderstorms
Newscast recording
On alert for storms tonight into Monday