Daviess Co. cold case website up and running

Daviess Co. cold cases
Daviess Co. cold cases(Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A website we told you about last month is now up.

It’s about cold cases in Daviess County.

[Previous: Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office to unveil updated website with info on cold cases]

Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say they hope it will spark the public’s help to solve those cases.

Some of the cases included so far on the website include Sister Carmelita Mattingly, Terri Howell, and Sarah Ipock.

