Crews called to fire after house struck by lightning

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to Scott Township Fire and EMS, a house was struck by lightning on Charlestown Court.

That’s near the intersection of Boonville-New Harmony Road and Petersburg Road.

Officials say after the house was struck, it started an attic fire.

Scott Township, McCutchanville fire, and German Township Fire department were all called in to help.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was hurt, or if Red Cross was called in to help.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

