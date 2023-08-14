Babies to no longer be delivered at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Pregnant women in Perry County will soon have to travel elsewhere to deliver their babies.

Officials with Perry County Memorial Hospital have announced that starting January 1, they will no longer provide obstetrics and deliveries.

They say last year, there were 70 deliveries, and this year, they are on pace to only have 38.

Officials say pregnant patients will continue to be able to receive prenatal obstetric care from local physicians.

They say for delivery, there are four other hospitals within an hour’s drive of Tell City.

“The decision to end a service is never an easy one, and I understand that ceasing deliveries may be particularly emotional,” said Stimpson. “However, when factoring in the broader needs of our community, this decision was made to help ensure that we are able to provide the care that is most needed by patients in Perry County and the surrounding area.”

PCMH Emergency Department will continue to handle emergency deliveries and stabilize patients before transferring to other facilities.

We are working to find out how many employees this will impact.

