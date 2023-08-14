On Alert: A.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We recorded a beneficial 1.54-inches of rain on Sunday through early Monday morning. This morning, we expect a round of showers and thunderstorms. The main hazards....torrential rainfall along with lightning, This afternoon, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms as high temperatures ease into the lower 80s. Tonight, clearing skies and cooler as low temperatures cascade into the lower 60s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and cooler as high temperatures sink into the mid-70s. Tuesday night, mostly clear and cool as lows tumble into the upper 50s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny skies as high temps only reach 80-degrees.

