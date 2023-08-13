Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

WATCH: Troopers take a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway

WATCH: Troopers drive a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WFIE) - Several lucky Indiana State Police troopers took the opportunity to take a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before drivers start their engines for this afternoon’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

IMS allowed troopers and first responders to drive on the track as part of the Public Safety Appreciation Lap.

“If you apply to be a trooper, this is something you could do someday potentially,” said the trooper in the video.

Check out the livestream of the troopers’ lap in the video player above.

Today’s NASCAR race starts at 2:30 p.m. CST and can be watched exclusively on NBC.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Jacob Lawrence
3 county chase ends in Daviess Co. school yard
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
LSTs being built in Evansville
Piece of Evansville history in center of international conflict

Latest News

WATCH: Troopers drive a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway
WATCH: Troopers drive a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Evansville woman arrested for calling 911 too many times
CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES
EPD: Son attacks father with lamp during argument over chores
Community members raise awareness for missing woman during parade
Community members raise awareness for missing woman during parade