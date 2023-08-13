WATCH: Troopers take a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WFIE) - Several lucky Indiana State Police troopers took the opportunity to take a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before drivers start their engines for this afternoon’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

IMS allowed troopers and first responders to drive on the track as part of the Public Safety Appreciation Lap.

“If you apply to be a trooper, this is something you could do someday potentially,” said the trooper in the video.

Check out the livestream of the troopers’ lap in the video player above.

Today’s NASCAR race starts at 2:30 p.m. CST and can be watched exclusively on NBC.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.