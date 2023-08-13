Evansville Romain Cadillac City Golf Tournament, Round 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Romain Cadillac City Tournament continued Saturday, with round three, otherwise known as “moving day”. After last weekend’s two rounds, Nathan Hoss and Ben Hoagland tied for the lead, at 11-under par.



So, the 94th city tourney heads to Rolling Hills Country Club, where 17 golfers began their third round, under par.



Let’s start on hole 14, where North High junior, Luke Johnston, is putting for birdie, and look at this -- uphill, left-to-right, and bang. Beautiful birdie by Johnston, who shot even par.



Johnston’s Husky teammate, Daymian Rij, also played well Saturday. He taps in the short par here, on 14.



Defending champion, David Mills, is right in the hunt. He’s putting for birdie on 14, downhill, and this looks really good, but oohh, it just goes right. Easy par though for Millsy.



UE grad, Spencer Wagner, is in the top 5 too, and this isn’t an easy putt, but he makes it look easy, as he saves par on 14.



Over on 16, here’s the Memorial grad and Michigan star, Ben Hoagland: long putt for birdie, and he nails it.



Nathan Hoss putts right after him on 16, and he also buries the birdie.

--ROMAIN CADILLAC MEN’S CITY GOLF TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD - EVERYONE UNDER PAR--

1. Ben Hoagland -13

T2. Spencer Wagner -9

T2. David Mills -9

4. Nathan Hoss -8

5. Matt Monroe -6

T6. Walker Beck -5

T6. Chip Tiemann -5

T8. Daymian Rij -3

T8. Caleb Wassmer -3

T10. Clint Keown -1

T10. Garrett Hoss -1

T12. Luke Johnston E

T12. Eric Brinker E

T12. Cameron Weyer E

