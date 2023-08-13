Birthday Club
Evansville National Guard holds ‘Change of Command’ ceremony

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville National Guard hosted a special ceremony Sunday that isn’t seen too often.

Veterans, family members and more came out to the 163rd field artillery out of Evansville for a ‘Change of Command’ ceremony.

Lieutenant colonel Aaron Lange relinquished his battalion command to another officer. He says they just returned from Iraq and Syria where they worked on air defense.

John Hubbard is now the battalion commander of the 163rd field artillery. He says he grew up in this artillery, so serving in this role is special.

”I’ve just been blessed with the opportunity that I’ve been afforded here in the national guard,” says Hubbard. “And I’ve held a multitude of positions that have kind of just led to this capstone of being in command back where your hearts at back home is really what it feels like I’m doing.”

Battalion Commander Hubbard says he’s filling some big shoes , so he’ll need to relearn old skills.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

