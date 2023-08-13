Birthday Club
EPD: Son attacks father with lamp during argument over chores

CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES
CODY CHRISTOPHER JONES(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 29-year-old Evansville man was arrested after police say he attacked his father twice and stole his phone.

Early Sunday morning, Evansville Police officers responded to the 4600 block of Spring Valley Road for an assault in progress.

Officers spoke with the victim, the suspect’s father. According to an affidavit, the victim’s son struck him in the face with a lamp during an argument over chores.

The victim said his son, Cody C. Jones, left after the attack.

About 30 minutes later, police say the victim dialed 911 and stated that Jones returned, attacked him again and stole his phone.

Officers returned to the scene and brought a K9 officer along with them, using it to track the suspect’s scent.

While searching the area, police say they found a man matching the suspect’s description and put him in handcuffs.

Officers found the stolen phone thereafter and returned it to the victim.

Police say as they were placing Jones into the transport wagon, he took off running across the street, tripping over himself into a ditch.

Jones was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of robbery, escape and domestic battery.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Jacob Lawrence
3 county chase ends in Daviess Co. school yard
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
LSTs being built in Evansville
Piece of Evansville history in center of international conflict

Community members raise awareness for missing woman during parade
Dozens of dead fish wash up on Newburgh riverfront
Community members raise awareness for missing woman during parade
Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
