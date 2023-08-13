Birthday Club
Ellis Park Highlights: “Normandy Hero” earns first win, in Maiden Special Weight race

Ellis Park race
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - There are only a few weekends left in the Ellis Park summer meet. The Old Pea Patch is well-known for its 2-year old program, and this was one such race: a maiden special weight for 2 year-old colts, going 7 furlongs on the dirt.

There they go, and it’s “Astronomico” breaking first, but “Normandy Hero” quickly takes the lead from there, and he takes them down the backside, and into the stretch, with “Coach Jimi D” right behind.

But, “Normandy Hero” isn’t phased by him or anyone else, as he slowly extends his lead, and “Normandy Hero” will hold sway, as he goes on to win this, by a length and a half. Jockey Alex Achard had the winning ride, for trainer, Rodolphe Brisset.

Sunday is Ellis Park Derby Day, and it’s a loaded day of six stakes races, including the Derby and the Groupie Doll Stakes.

