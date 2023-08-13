On alert for storms tonight into Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for possible storms through tonight and into Monday morning. The severe weather will most likely stay to our south this evening, but a few scattered showers and storms are still possible, and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Our better chance of rain arrives after midnight tonight and continues into early Monday morning. If there is enough energy left in the atmosphere, a few storms may be possible again Monday afternoon as a cold front passes through our region, but most of the rain will be early in the morning.

The primary concern with the storms tonight and tomorrow is the risk of heavy rainfall that could lead to brief, localized flooding. Damaging wind gusts and hail may also be possible. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out, but our risk is low.

As the storm chances push off to our east on Monday, noticeably cooler and drier weather will take over Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s overnight tonight then bounce back into the mid 80s Monday afternoon. Once that cold front passes through our region Monday evening, a pleasant breeze from the northwest will cause a temperature drop of about 10°.

Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 60s Monday night into Tuesday morning followed by highs only in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon! Tuesday will be partly cloudy and most likely dry, although a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out.

Sunny skies return Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Under that abundant sunshine, our temperatures will gradually increase with highs in the low 80s Wednesday, mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and lower 90s next weekend.

