Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Four fire departments were called to Full Metal Armory in Haubstadt.

Dispatchers say Haubstadt, Fort Branch, Owensville, and Haubstadt were all called to help fight a fire there.

It broke out after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The business is a store and a shooting range.

