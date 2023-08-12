Several fire crews called to Gibson Co. business fire
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Four fire departments were called to Full Metal Armory in Haubstadt.
Dispatchers say Haubstadt, Fort Branch, Owensville, and Haubstadt were all called to help fight a fire there.
It broke out after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The business is a store and a shooting range.
We have a crew arriving shortly, and we’ll keep you updated.
