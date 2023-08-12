Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Parade held during Sweet Corn Festival in Oakland City

Sweet Corn Festival Parade in Oakland City
Sweet Corn Festival Parade in Oakland City(Photo: Cheryl Gieselman)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks the last day of the Sweet Corn Festival in Oakland City.

The annual tradition, hosted by the Oakland City Lions Club, is held at Wirth Park.

There have been rides, food, live music, and of course, sweet corn for sale.

Saturday morning, the festival’s parade was held on Morton Street.

Floats passed by with marchers throwing out candy to the kiddos... and maybe some grown-ups.

Also Saturday - corn eating contests, the Miss Cornflower and Mr. Popcorn pageant, and bingo.

It all wraps up at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Cassandria Roy
Police: Infant found malnourished, mom on drugs during arrest
The Cardins are still only allowed limited entry to their home.
Evansville family displaced after insurance denies pay for home damaged by Weinbach Ave. explosion
LSTs being built in Evansville
Piece of Evansville history in center of international conflict
Marvin E. Terry
Tell City man pleads guilty to charges connected to deadly crash

Latest News

Winners of republican convention held in Francisco
Convention goes smoothly in Francisco to pick 3 for republican town board ballot spots
Jacob Lawrence
3 county chase ends in Daviess Co. school yard
Henderson man waits for son to escape deadly Hawaii wildfires
Henderson man waits for son to escape deadly Hawaii wildfires
Henderson holds Bluegrass in the Park festival
Henderson holds Bluegrass in the Park festival