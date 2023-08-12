Parade held during Sweet Corn Festival in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marks the last day of the Sweet Corn Festival in Oakland City.

The annual tradition, hosted by the Oakland City Lions Club, is held at Wirth Park.

There have been rides, food, live music, and of course, sweet corn for sale.

Saturday morning, the festival’s parade was held on Morton Street.

Floats passed by with marchers throwing out candy to the kiddos... and maybe some grown-ups.

Also Saturday - corn eating contests, the Miss Cornflower and Mr. Popcorn pageant, and bingo.

It all wraps up at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.