Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Muhlenberg Co. awarded over $3M in funding

Muhlenberg Co. awarded over $3M in funding
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - State officials presented $3.1 million in funding to leaders in Muhlenberg County.

The money will benefit tourism, water infrastructure, law enforcement and local nonprofits throughout the county.

A large portion of that money is $1.8 million going towards advancements in the Cleaner Water Program for the county.

Specifically, the Greenville Utilities Commission will use more than $313,000 to replace water service lines throughout the system.

“It means a lot be able to get the sewer system in,” said Mayor Allen Miller. “Right now we’re having to rely on septic tanks, which they’re getting harder harder to put in, (and) more expensive to put in and maintain with small lots that’s in the city.”

Mayor Allen said the project should start within the next 4 months.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
The Cardins are still only allowed limited entry to their home.
Evansville family displaced after insurance denies pay for home damaged by Weinbach Ave. explosion

Latest News

Henderson man waits for son to escape deadly Hawaii wildfires
Henderson man waits for son to escape deadly Hawaii wildfires
Henderson holds Bluegrass in the Park festival
Henderson holds Bluegrass in the Park festival
Central City opens time capsule Friday
Central City opens time capsule Friday
Dubois Co. still recovering after EF-1 tornado
Dubois Co. still recovering after EF-1 tornado