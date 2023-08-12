Muhlenberg Co. awarded over $3M in funding

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - State officials presented $3.1 million in funding to leaders in Muhlenberg County.

The money will benefit tourism, water infrastructure, law enforcement and local nonprofits throughout the county.

A large portion of that money is $1.8 million going towards advancements in the Cleaner Water Program for the county.

Specifically, the Greenville Utilities Commission will use more than $313,000 to replace water service lines throughout the system.

“It means a lot be able to get the sewer system in,” said Mayor Allen Miller. “Right now we’re having to rely on septic tanks, which they’re getting harder harder to put in, (and) more expensive to put in and maintain with small lots that’s in the city.”

Mayor Allen said the project should start within the next 4 months.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.