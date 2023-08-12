Indiana Sports Hall of Fame Holds 2nd Annual Induction Banquet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second annual Indiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction banquet held their opening night in town this evening. Two IU basketball greats were in attendance at the event.

Kent Benson, a member of the 1976 IU National championship team, was inducted to the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2020. His daughter, Ashley Benson, a former IU Volleyball player, will be inducted tomorrow. They are the first father-daughter duo in the ISHOF.

Joby Wright, a former player and then assistant coach under Bob Knight during both the Hoosier’s 1981 and ‘87 championships, was a member of the 2021 induction class. He was in attendance as well.

14 Sports had a chance to speak to both Hoosier Greats at tonight’s event.

“Well, I’m tremendously blessed and honored by God to have this opportunity,” said Benson. “I was inducted in 2020, the first inductees. I’m so thankful for Tim Turpin and what he’s done, and his committee for putting this together. This year, in 2023 I’m proud to be here as a proud Papa. My daughter, Ashley played at IU.”

“It’s a tremendous honor, I’m just overwhelmed with emotion,” said Joby Wright. “I think what Tim is doing with this is just amazing. You can’t help but get emotional because Indiana sports is the best to me. To be recognized and be a part of this is very special to me and my family.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.