Henderson man waits for son to escape deadly Hawaii wildfires

By Brady Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man’s son is stuck in Hawaii after fires ripped across the island of Maui that killed 67 people so far.

Rodney Yates said he was up all night trying to get ahold of his son on the phone with no success. He finally spoke with his son, but the situation is still tense as the whole family tries to figure out what they’ll do next.

Yates said his son John Sweat moved to Maui about five months ago for work.

“He went out there with his wife for a job,” said Yates

This week, wildfires from dry conditions and high winds threatened the home, John, his wife and their four children. Until late Thursday night, Rodney couldn’t get ahold of them.

“I was kind of beside myself,” said Yates. “I was watching the news and it was just getting worse and worse and I couldn’t watch anymore.”

Rodney says when they finally got ahold of him, they were safe and on higher ground.

“He’s on a hill like on top of a mountain and he basically can see everything else going on,” Yates explained.

The problem John and his family are facing is that they don’t have anywhere to go.

“The priority is getting the injured off,” said Yates. “Right now he has no power, no water, and barely has any communications.”

As their last call proved, communication is everything for Rodney right now.

“When he called me it was like a ton of bricks was released off of me. That’s all I wanted to hear. His voice and my granddaughters voice,” said Yates. “That let me know that everything was okay.”

Meanwhile, the fires are burning, while they wait to see what they can do to get away.

Rodney said his best hope for right now is to get John and his family on the mainland by mid-September.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

