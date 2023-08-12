Birthday Club
Henderson holds Bluegrass in the Park festival

By Travis Onyett
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Music lovers in Henderson filled Audubon Mill Park for the 37th annual Bluegrass in the Park Folklife Festival.

Families can come out to this free two day music festival to listen to several bluegrass artists and eat from food trucks.

Kids can participate in hands-on activities, such as harmonica workshop, pottery, and bread making.

There’s 27 artisan vender booths selling handmade goods.

One bluegrass fan has come to this event for the past 20 years and enjoys all the bands that perform.

”Just great music and beautiful place to come and listen,” said music fan, Steve Hale. “It’s just a fun place to be for the weekend.”

The Fox on the Run 5K was held tonight at 7 p.m. All funds went to Father Bradley’s Shelter.

The bands will start playing tomorrow at 10:30am and close their performances around 9 p.m.

