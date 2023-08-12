Habitat for Humanity to hold house dedication ceremony in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity will be having a house dedication ceremony in Owensboro on Sunday.

According to a press release, the ceremony will take place at 2013 West 10th Street at 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the house keys will be presented to Tonya Sowders, the new homeowner.

Habitat officials are inviting everyone who volunteered to finish building the home to a prayer service and a reception to follow.

According to the press release, The Opportunity Center and Serve the Boro brought in a record number of volunteers.

The Opportunity Center built two walls from the house and Serve the Boro framed the walls for the entire house in less than four hours.

