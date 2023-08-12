Birthday Club
Dubois Co. still recovering after EF-1 tornado

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Families are still searching for a place to live after the EF-1 tornado that hit Dubois County in the early morning hours of August 7.

A mobile home in Haysville is just one of the homes that was damaged.

The Dyer family, who lived there, is still searching for a place to live with a mess to clean up, but they’re grateful to be alive.

“We just bought the place beginning of the year,” said homeowner, Danielle Dyer.

Dyer’s new home is now damaged and unlivable thanks to mother nature.

“The floors are buckled from the weight of the trees,” Dyer said.

Days later, the memory of that night still haunts those who lived it.

“It was raining so hard I thought I was drowning,” Dyer said.

Dyer woke up to the sound of trees snapping and seconds later, her husband was yelling at her and their daughter to get to the garage.

“It gets me because I was watching my wife’s life flash before my eyes and I was terrified,” said Danielle’s husband, Carlton Dyer.

Danielle has contusions on her spine, neck and back, but their fear now is if this happened again, with no warning, again and the outcome is much worse.

“I had my phone, my wife had her phone the entire time and there was not one notification about severe weather, and it was a tornado,” Carlton said.

The consequences aren’t just the damages either. Carlton and Danielle had to take off work to clean up and their daughter didn’t start school on Wednesday.

Carlton and Danielle say their insurance is also paying for them to stay in a hotel.

But in a week, that runs up and they’ll have to find somewhere to stay.

“It hasn’t sunk in for me that our home is pretty well gone,” Danielle said.

As Carlton said, regardless of their new reality they’re making lemons out of lemonade.

“I feel like this is just a blessing in disguise, I got my family still. And now I’m going to have a bunch of lumber to build my wife a porch to relax on,” Carlton said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

