Convention goes smoothly in Francisco to pick 3 for republican town board ballot spots

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - Too many people wanted to be on the November ballot in Francisco, so a convention was held Saturday morning.

It was for the three spots on the republican ticket for town board.

Convention Chair Brian Dill tells us about 40 voters and a dozen or so spectators all met at the Francisco Lion’s Club.

He says Sheriff Vanoven was there in case there were any issues.

There has been drama amongst the town board in recent months, including a protection order field by board president Harold Everett against board member Steven Krieg.

Krieg can be heard in recordings of town board board meetings shouting expletives, calling names, and is quoted as telling Everett “I hope you die and quick.”

Dill says the convention went smoothly, and there were no problems.

In the end, he says Krieg will not make it on the November ballot.

He says voters chose Cari Mabrey, Terry Wallace, and Vance Lloyd, Jr. to be on the the republican ticket this fall.

