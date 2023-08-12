Birthday Club
Community members raise awareness for missing woman during parade

Float for missing woman at Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival
Float for missing woman at Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival(WFIE)
By A’Leeyah Ponder and Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been just over a year since 24- year-old Andi Wagner went missing.

Saturday, some community members, including Carol Vickers, saw the Oakland City Sweet Corn Festival Parade as an opportunity to spread awareness.

They walked in a group down the route with photos of Wagner on banners.

Vickers says hearing Andi’s mother talk about her missing daughter tugged on her heart strings.

“It’s kind of really scary to know that somebody in our town could be responsible for this, and they’re still walking around,” said Vickers. “And as a mother, you know, you just connect with that, losing a daughter, and, I don’t know. I just can’t imagine how she feels”

A “Where is Andi?” Facebook page shared she was last seen in Evansville, Indiana. If you have any information, please call police.

