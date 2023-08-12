Birthday Club
Central City opens time capsule Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - History was brought to light Friday in the Tri-State.

Central City celebrated 150 years by opening a time capsule featuring artifacts from when the city was founded.

Local and state leaders including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear were present.

Once the capsule was open they found items like t-shirts, yard sticks, and even a box of cereal.

“Our streets of course has changed,” said Central City chair, Elisha Wiggins. “Buildings have come and gone, but they’re well taken care of. The city does a great job in trying to restore some of the old history here.”

Most of the items from the capsule will be on display at the Central City Library.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

