On alert for more storms Sunday into early Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thunderstorms rolled through the Tri-State Saturday morning before giving way to a mostly sunny, hot and humid afternoon. We remain on alert for another round of storms Sunday into early Monday.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be another steamy day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values in the mid 90s. Although Sunday may start out partly cloudy and dry, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, and our rain chances increase overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning.

We are in a Slight Risk of severe storms, which is a level 2 out of 5 on the risk scale. That means a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Flooding due to heavy rain is the primary concern along with damaging wind gusts, but hail or even an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

A cold front will move through our region on Monday, pushing the storm chances off to our east and ushering in some drier and cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s Monday but may only make it into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

Our temperatures will gradually ramp back up through the second half of the week under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s Wednesday, mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and upper 80s to low 90s next weekend.

