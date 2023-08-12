3 county chase ends in Daviess Co. school yard

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A California man is in jail after deputies in Daviess County say a three county chase ended early Saturday morning.

Deputies say, around 12:45 a.m., they were told to look out for a driver who authorities started chasing in Union County.

They say that driver turned out to be 35-year-old Jacob Lawrence, of San Diego.

Deputies were told he passed through the city of Henderson, and would be crossing the Henderson/Daviess County line.

They were also told stop sticks had been used, and Lawrence was still speeding with no front tires and had rammed police vehicles in Henderson.

Daviess County Deputies say they joined the chase at the intersection of Highway 60 W. and Covington Ridge Drive.

They say Lawrence eventually turned into the Audubon Elementary School parking lot, where he nearly hit a deputy head on and caused damage to school property.

Deputies say he then drove into the yard of the school, where he was finally taken into custody.

They say drugs and a large amount of cash was found.

In Daviess County, Lawrence is charged with fleeing police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and speeding.

He was taken back to Union County where he faces several other charges connected to the drugs and chase.

