Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested

Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones(Kentucky State Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a six month old baby was abused.

Troopers say the baby was taken to the ER in Madisonville, then flown to a Louisville hospital.

They say she had several injuries consistent with child abuse.

Troopers say her parents, Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones, of Providence, were arrested at charged with assault and criminal abuse of child.

They say the baby was in their care when she was hurt.

Holly Jones
Holly Jones(Kentucky State Police)
Mykill Puckett
Mykill Puckett(Kentucky State Police)

