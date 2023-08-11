Three Kentucky men federally indicted on conspiracy charge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say three men were indicted and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

According to a press release, In March the Owensboro Police officials began their investigation into three men who were suspected of trafficking large amounts of meth in Owensboro, Daviess County and other surrounding counties.

Police say the men were later identified as 39-year-old Joshua Morehead, 44-year-old Eric Coots and 30-year-old Maninder Singh.

Officials say detectives assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration task force presented their investigation to the US Attorney’s Office.

On August 9, the three men were all indicted and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute of 500 pounds of meth, according to police.

All three men face several charges that include possession of a controlled substance, burglary and assault.

