Tell City man pleads guilty to charges connected to deadly crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old Tell City Man is expected to spend years behind bars after causing the death of a woman in a head-on crash last November in Santa Claus.

Thursday afternoon, Marvin E. Terry pled guilty to Causing Death when Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance in the Blood and Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance in the Blood, according to the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators with the Santa Claus Police Department say they obtained a blood draw which revealed Terry had meth in his system when the crash happened.

Jennifer James passed away from her injuries a few months after being involved in the crash.

The plea deal calls for Terry to serve the maximum sentence of twelve years in prison followed by an additional two years of supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for October 9, 2023.

