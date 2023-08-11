Birthday Club
Police: Infant found malnourished, mom on drugs during arrest

Cassandria Roy
Cassandria Roy(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a two-month-old baby was found living in horrible conditions, and had to be taken to the hospital.

Officers say they were called to the home of 32-year-old Cassandria Roy on Bryan Road.

They say child services had previous interactions with Roy, and other children have been removed before.

Police say the home was filthy, and Roy appeared to be on drugs.

They say she tried to stop them from removing baby.

Police say the little girl had several rashes, including severe diaper rash and an infection on her neck.

They say she was taken to the ER, where it was determined her urinary tract was nearly closed and may require surgery.

Officers also say the baby was determined to be underweight and malnourished.

They say Roy had never taken her to any doctor visits since birth.

She was booked Friday morning into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held on no bond.

Roy is charged with neglect of a dependent causing injury.

Records show she has several prior arrests.

