Piece of Evansville history in center of international conflict

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An important part of Evansville’s history is its contribution to World War II.

Of course, a big piece of that was the more than 150 LSTs that were built here.

One of them, the LST-821, is now at the center of a the long time conflict between China and the Philippines.

It’s reported that after the Vietnam War, the U.S. Navy gave the ship to the Philippine Navy. They named her BRP Sierra Madre.

In 1999, they deliberately run her aground in the Spratly Islands to serve as at outpost for the Phillippine Marine Corp.

China and the Philippines are still fighting over those islands, and just last weekend, China fired water cannons at a boat that was on the way to resupply the BRP Sierra Madre.

Nearly eight decades after the ship was built here in Evansville, it’s still in use and still making headlines.

We spoke with Chris Donahue at the LST-325, docked here in Evansville.

