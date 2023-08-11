Owensboro Riverpark Center’s Exec. Director leaves position

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know that Rich Jorn is no longer the Executive director of the RiverPark Center in Owensboro.

This is according to Board Chair Scott McCain.

At this point, it is unknown what led up to him leaving the position.

As we’ve reported, the center had lost funding earlier this year in the Daviess County Fiscal budget.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

