Owensboro Riverpark Center’s Exec. Director leaves position
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We now know that Rich Jorn is no longer the Executive director of the RiverPark Center in Owensboro.

This is according to Board Chair Scott McCain.

At this point, it is unknown what led up to him leaving the position.

As we’ve reported, the center had lost funding earlier this year in the Daviess County Fiscal budget.

[Previous Story: Owensboro RiverPark Center loses county funding in proposed budget]

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

We will update this story as it develops.

