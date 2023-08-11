Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro parks to temporarily close for asphalt maintenance

Owensboro parks to temporarily close for asphalt maintenance
Owensboro parks to temporarily close for asphalt maintenance(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro will be temporarily be closing Chautauqua Park and Dugan Best Park for routine asphalt maintenance and seal coating.

According to a press release, starting Monday, Chautauqua Park’s interior batting cages will be closed. On Wednesday, Dugan Best Park’s basketball court will close.

City officials say both locations should re-open for public used beginning September 4 weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
Highway 57 accident
2 hospitalized after serious crash on Hwy. 57
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Toyota Boshoku incident
Cause of death released for victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident
KSP: Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant arrested
Former OPS superintendent still in jail after posting bond

Latest News

Generic Water
Dozens of dead fish wash up on Newburgh riverfront
Cassandria Roy
Police: Infant found malnourished, mom on drugs during arrest
Mykill Puckett and Holly Jones
Webster Co. baby flown to hospital, parents arrested
Overturned mobile home in Gibson Co.
Holcomb declares disaster emergencies in Gibson and Spencer Counties