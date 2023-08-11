Owensboro parks to temporarily close for asphalt maintenance
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro will be temporarily be closing Chautauqua Park and Dugan Best Park for routine asphalt maintenance and seal coating.
According to a press release, starting Monday, Chautauqua Park’s interior batting cages will be closed. On Wednesday, Dugan Best Park’s basketball court will close.
City officials say both locations should re-open for public used beginning September 4 weather permitting.
