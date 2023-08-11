Owensboro Catholic High School Football Preview

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Coming off of last years 9-4 season, plus a trip to the state quarterfinals, Owensboro Catholic is by no means taking their foot off of the gas this season.

“We’re not satisfied,” said Head Coach Jason Morris. “We’re ready to take that next step, and I’ve said it over and over. If you’re good enough to win that game in Western Kentucky in 2A football, you’re good enough to win it all.”

Leading the Aces’ explosive offense is Junior Brady Atwell at Quarterback, who’s ready for another step forward in year three.

“Yeah, I feel absolutely the most comfortable I’ve ever been in the pocket for sure,” said Atwell. “I just feel like I got guys on the field that can make plays and whenever that happens, it’s just the right thing to do. Just give them the ball and let them go to work.”

While Atwell may deflect praise to those around him, his head coach Jason Morris knows he has something special in his signal caller.

“There’s no doubt, you know, he’s a generational type talent,” said Coach Morris. “He could do all things on the field, he’s an ultra competitor. Very good kid, he’s a yessir, no sir kind of kid. He’s always working and he’s done a lot to transform his body this offseason, and I think he’ll reap those benefits.”

On defense, Coach Morris has high level returners as well.

“Vince Carrico has got back to back 200 tackle season in the middle of that defense, and his brother leading that secondary behind it, returning 120 tackles, so between two kids, two brothers, you return 320 tackles,” said Coach Morris.

Junior Vince Carrico knows his defense still has some work ahead before game one.

“Mainly just communication across the defense,” said Carrico. “Make sure everyone’s in the same coverage and everyone knows what to do. A lot of small details we got to fix but with two weeks practice, we should be ready come Apollo.”

Catch your first look at Owensboro Catholic football when they open week one against Apollo.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.