New Victory Theatre sign lighting set for Friday night

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You get the chance to witness history in the making.

That’s because officials are lighting the new Victory Theatre Sign.

Money has been raised since 2021 to get the new sign, but supply chain issues delayed it.

Officials say Friday’s lighting will be at 7:30 p.m.

Before the lighting, you have the chance to experience a new Night market presented by Deaconess.

The market will have locally grown produce, live music, food trucks, and entertainment.

It starts Friday at 5:00 p.m. on 6th Street from Main to Sycamore.

