New dates set in EVSC board member Amy Word’s case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New dates have been set in the case of EVSC school board member Amy Word.

Today, a hearing was set to address immunity in one of the witnesses testifying in the case, but that witness did not show.

The hearing has now been rescheduled for August 14.

Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances after she was arrested last year near her bar, Lamasco Bar & Grill, on West Franklin Street.

Word’s jury trial is set to begin in March of next year.

