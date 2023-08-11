Birthday Club
New dates set in EVSC board member Amy Word’s case

Amy Word
Amy Word(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New dates have been set in the case of EVSC school board member Amy Word.

Today, a hearing was set to address immunity in one of the witnesses testifying in the case, but that witness did not show.

[Related: Case against bar owner Amy Word being moved out of county, trial date set]

The hearing has now been rescheduled for August 14.

Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances after she was arrested last year near her bar, Lamasco Bar & Grill, on West Franklin Street.

Word’s jury trial is set to begin in March of next year.

