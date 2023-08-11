Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon High School Football Preview

By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new coach in town for Mt. Vernon football.

From day one, head coach Justin Fischer’s goal has been a simple one.

“We’ve been trying to focus on showing up every day, getting incrementally better, in hopes that whenever we take the field next Friday, we’ll be able to be competitive and have a good showing against North Posey,” said Coach Fischer.

Because Coach Fischer came in to the job already working at Mt. Vernon, his players were already bought in to his message.

“I think that results from just having a very good relationship with the kids,” said Coach Fischer. “That’s never been an issue. If you want kids to play hard for you, then you better have a good relationship with them.”

Senior Running back Kortez Stewart has noticed a change.

“He’s building us a lot better, we team bond better, making us a lot faster and stronger as a team,” said Stewart.

Time spent playing football with your teammates also helps build the relationship, and that’s exactly what Stewart and Senior Quarterback Nicot Burnett have been doing for quite some time.

“I mean I’ve been playing with him since I was little,” said Burnett. “We’re really close, we talk about a lot of things. We watch film a lot. We just get closer and closer.”

Burnett is heading into his final year with two All-Conference nods already under his belt.

“He’s a very talented kid,” said Coach Fischer. “He’s a very good athlete. A good football player, a good basketball player, I think the experience helps him as well.”

“I think I’m just looking forward to competing, every single down, every Friday night, and just enjoying my last year of playing High School Football,” said Burnett.

Senior Wide Receiver Jackson Clowers is ready to roll with his Wildcats.

“I just want to win as many games as possible, do the best we can.”

The Mount Vernon Wildcats kick off their season next Friday against North Posey.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

