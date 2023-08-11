Jasper Strassenfest 2023 winning Half Pot number announced

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Jasper Strassenfest has revealed the winning ticket number for the 2023 Half Pot drawing.

According to a release, the final total for this year’s Half Pot was $115,045 with $57,522.50 going to the winning ticket holder.

Proceeds of the Half Pot will benefit the VU Jasper Scholarship Fund to include one year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and laptop for local scholarship recipients.

Proceeds will also help offset expenses, provide protection for non-profits involved in the Strassenfest, and continue to build a financial base for the continuation and growth of the annual event and the Jasper community.

Officials say the winning ticket number is: A-3491294

In order to claim the prize, officials say the winning ticket holder should call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 and provide contact information. A Jasper Strassenfest Committee member will get back with them and make arrangements to meet at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

